Livid mom throws slipper at teen daughter from incredible range, lands right on target

While the use of physical force by parents to discipline their children is often discouraged, it isn’t something unheard of. In a video, which has gone viral on social media, a furious mother launched a slipper at her daughter after a family fight. However, it was the incredible long-range shot, which managed to hit the daughter, that has caught everyone’s attention.

According to a Daily Mail report, the mother, who walked out on to the streets to pursue her daughter after a family fight, aimed a slipper at her when the teenager started to run away. In the viral clip, the woman can be seen taking off her slipper before launching it towards her daughter. Interestingly, the slipper manages to hit the teenager, even though she is several meters away.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by user Niño Triqui captioned, “Never underestimate the power of the flip-flop,” has received over 1 million views, leaving many amused.