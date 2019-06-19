Video of Angela Merkel shaking during ceremony goes viral, sparks concern; she says its just dehydration

Toggle Menu
Later, while addressing the media, Merkel has said she was feeling fine and blamed dehydration for the ordeal.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared unsteady and was visibly shaking on Tuesday as she greeted the new Ukrainian leader in the hot sun in Berlin. (Source: AP)

Rising temperatures has people reeling under the heat and even German Chancellor Angela Merkel was recently seen facing the brunt of it. The world leader was seen shaking terribly alongside Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on a hot day in Berlin.

Videos of the 64-year-old leader visibly struggling in the heat as she stood next to Zelensky while a military band played the two countries’ anthems in the midday sun — left people concerned online. The temperatures in the German capital were approaching 30-degree Celsius at the time, BBC reported.

Merkel’s whole body visibly shook and she pursed her lips and folded her fists as she tried to contain the situation outside the chancellery.

Quickly, the videos of the chancellor went viral, many worried about her health and safety. Many lauded her for staying put despite it. “I’ve seen seasoned soldiers collapse on parade in cooler climes than this.. an impressive show from #Merkel,” wrote one user online. A few others remarked as to why didn’t Ukraine’s President intervene and helped her.

Later, while addressing the media Merkel has said she was feeling fine and blamed dehydration for the ordeal.

“Since then I’ve drunk at least three glasses of water, which I apparently needed, and now I’m doing very well,” she said.

She laughed and gave Zelenskiy a smile when he assured reporters the chancellor had been secure at his side, AP reported.

The DPA news agency reported that this was not the first time Merkel has been seen shaking under similar circumstances under the hot sun. It did not give a date for that incident but said it was also ascribed to Merkel not drinking enough water.

