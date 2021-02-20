Watch: Angela Merkel ‘panics’ after forgetting mask, netizens say ‘have been there’

The politician panicked briefly before rushing to get her mask back. (Source: Reuters)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a viral video, was seen alarmed after forgetting her mask in the country’s parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin earlier this week. The video captures Merkel, who had risen to address lawmakers on the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, rushing back to the podium to retrieve her mask, a look of panic on her face.

As she got back her face cover, Merkel was seen trying to hold back laughter while putting it on. The incident was not just relatable to her colleagues in parliament, but to people worldwide. The video, which was shared by Reuters news agency, got several people talking online. Watch it here:

Angela Merkel panics as she forgets her face mask on the lectern after a speech pic.twitter.com/qC4GAeWpVt — Reuters (@Reuters) February 19, 2021

The lighter moment came after a rousing 22-minute speech, in which Merkel defended her government on its Covid-19 stance and extending the European nation’s tough lockdown until March 7. She acknowledged that the lockdown had caused a lot of suffering, saying, “This is a hard winter, both outside and when it comes to our lives.” However, she said it was her aim was to avoid another wave with out-of-control infection rates, DW reported.

While some praised Merkel for being a “responsible leader”, others responded saying they too had reacted in a similar way.

A Scientist. A leader. Leading by example. https://t.co/poGzelmySD — Sophie Mokoena (@Sophie_Mokoena) February 20, 2021

Prob. the only time the great lady ‘paniced’ during her time as German Chancellor !! https://t.co/07ueTfixo2 — Seán Kelly MEP (@SeanKellyMEP) February 20, 2021

Leading with example 👏 https://t.co/ZjmhYx6FHm — Gaggan Brar (@gagganbrar) February 20, 2021

What a responsible leader https://t.co/QbEdBQrcIE — Sir Collins (@acollins268) February 20, 2021

Should tag some politicians https://t.co/CIyKj9JRdS — kew si cheng (@kewsicheng90) February 20, 2021

Almost like she knows the science and what can happen if you don’t wear one… — Eric Kinnamon (@EKinnamon) February 19, 2021

We’ve all been there. Glad to see she fixed the issue quickly. — DeathMetalStoner 🇺🇸 LGBTQ+ Ally, BLM (@Chilleddoser1) February 20, 2021

Who hasn’t done that a few times in the last year — Gayle (@beachbumm1) February 19, 2021

So many times…get to door, back to the car. — PirateAnnie (@TashkaTik) February 19, 2021