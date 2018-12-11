Ahead of Brexit, Andy Serkis trolls British PM Theresa May the Gollum way

English actor Andy Serkis, who is known for playing Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, trolled British prime minister Theresa May in quite an interesting way in the latest video. Titled ‘LEAKED: Footage From Inside No. 10 Downing Street!’, the 2.47-minute clip features Serkis dressed up as the May, sitting in her headquarters.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, recreates the iconic scene from The Two Towers, where the character Gollum is in conflict with his true self Smeagol and is debating whether to kill hobbit for the “precious” ring or not. Replacing the precious ring with Brexit, the video aims to highlight May’s obsession with the deal, days before it will face the parliament vote.

Watch the video here:

“Oh, Precious, our agreement. This is it. Our deal. We takes back control. Money, borders, laws, blue passportses,” Serkis is heard saying in the clip before switching the character that responds, “No. It hurts the people. Makes them poorer.”