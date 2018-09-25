Follow Us:
VIDEO: The moment when Andy Murray dropped commemorative plate ahead of Shenzhen Open

Andy Murray was left very embarrassed after the memorabilia was smashed into several pieces during a photo-op on Monday. He was filmed saying, "I'm so sorry" after the precious plate slipped.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 25, 2018 8:54:43 pm
Andy Murray, Andy Murray drops plate china, Shenzhen Open, andy murray Shenzhen Open, Shenzhen Open murray breaks plate, Shenzhen Open andy drops plate, viral videos, tennis news, indian express The plate was given to Andy Murray in honour of his contribution to tennis.
In an awkward moment, ace Tennis player Andy Murray accidentally broke a special commemorative plate he had been given in the honour of his contribution to tennis in China. Murray was left very embarrassed after the memorabilia was smashed into several pieces during a photo-op on Monday. The footage of the goof-up was first shared by the Tennis star himself on his Instagram story with “Whoops” written in bold. Now, the clip has gone viral across social media platform and people couldn’t stop laughing.

The accident took place ahead of his return at the Shenzhen Open when he was being photographed with the prize when it slipped out of the open presentation box and shattered on the floor. The 31-year-old British player could be heard apologising as officials rushed to pick up the broken plate, saying “I’m so sorry” and putting his hand up to his face.

Watch the video here:

Not just netizens, even Murray’s mom Judy Murray too joined in to pull his leg.

The 31-year-old will face Zhizeng Zhang of China in what will be his penultimate competition of 2018 so he can spend time focusing on returning to peak condition for the 2019 season.

