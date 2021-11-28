Watch: Andhra cops, civilians save elderly woman who fell in deep well

Thanks to a timely intervention by the local police, an elderly woman was saved from a deep well in Andhra Pradesh. Now, a video of the rescue operation has been earning plaudits online.

The clip shared by Andhra Pradesh Police online shows volunteers going down the deep well to help bring out the woman, who they said was mentally unstable. According to the law enforcement agency, Mahila Police first received the information about the woman taking a plunge into an unused well.

Soon, SI Dachepalli of Guntur rural police rushed to the spot to start a mission to pull her out safely using ropes, with volunteers ensuring she is evacuated safely. Video shows with help of civilians the senior woman was brought out and later taken to a local hospital to check for any injuries.

#APPolice saves an elderly woman’s life :

With an information from #MahilaPolice that an elderly woman jumped in to an unused well with mental agony, SI,Dachepalli of @GntRuralPolice rushed to the spot,rescued her & later shifted her to the hospital with the help of civilians. pic.twitter.com/syH5Clj599 — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) November 27, 2021

In a follow up, the police force informed that they had given counseling to the woman’s children to take care of their ailing mother. “DGP Gautam Sawang appreciates SI, Sudhir Kumar of Dachepalli PS for his alertness, service in saving an elderly woman’s life,” the tweet added.

People on social media appreciated the prompt response by the force and locals, also wondering if there were ways to ensure people from not falling into such unused deep wells. Many urged if these could be covered not only to keep humans, particularly little children and elders, safe but also animals who might often wander around looking for water.