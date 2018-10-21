Follow Us:
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

WATCH: US cops join women during garba, match Macarena steps with Gujarati beats

Two New York cops, who were visiting a location to apparently 'close down the late-night revelry', ended up joining the vibrant celebration. The video tweeted by business tycoon Anand Mahindra created quite a buzz on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 21, 2018 1:19:53 pm

anand mahindra tweets, US cop doing Garba, garba dance, garba viral video, The two cops, who were present at the location to close the late night festivities, ended up joining it. (Source: anand mahindra/Twitter)

The garba organisers in Michigan who had barred an Indian scientist from entering the event because he didn’t look “Hindu” could learn a thing or two about how inclusive our festivals are. A video of two American policemen joining a group of women performing garba in New York is going viral on Twitter.

According to business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who shared the video, the two cops wanted the event organisers to wind down the late-night revelry but ended up joining the celebrations.

ALSO READ | This cop’s unique way to manage Durga Puja crowd in Kolkata is winning hearts online

The video, which had over 13 thousand likes at the time of writing, created quite a buzz on social media.

