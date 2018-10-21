WATCH: US cops join women during garba, match Macarena steps with Gujarati beats

The two cops, who were present at the location to close the late night festivities, ended up joining it. (Source: anand mahindra/Twitter)

The garba organisers in Michigan who had barred an Indian scientist from entering the event because he didn’t look “Hindu” could learn a thing or two about how inclusive our festivals are. A video of two American policemen joining a group of women performing garba in New York is going viral on Twitter.

According to business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who shared the video, the two cops wanted the event organisers to wind down the late-night revelry but ended up joining the celebrations.

The video, which had over 13 thousand likes at the time of writing, created quite a buzz on social media.

Given the number of garba videos I’ve posted I risk having my name changed to Anand Garbindra 😀But I can’t resist sharing this classic I received now in my #whatsappwonderbox New York cops who apparently were meant to close down the late-night revelry joined in instead! pic.twitter.com/a8kj71lg4i — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 18, 2018

