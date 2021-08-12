scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Must Read

Anand Mahindra tweets video of persistent pup, urges netizens to never give up

"At a friend’s home near New York. Yes, yes, I did let her in but had to take this clip as a reminder that persistence always pays off. Never give up," tweeted Mahindra.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2021 6:11:52 pm
anand mahindra dog never give up viral post, anand mahindra viral video, anand mahindra tweets, trending, indian express, indian express newsOnce shared online, it did not take long for the post to be flooded with netizens agreeing with Mahindra.

Time and again, business tycoon Anand Mahindra has taken to social media to share his insights about life with netizens. In his latest post, the 66-year-old, who is currently in the United States, posted a video of a persistent pooch and urged his followers to never give up.

In the 6-second clip, which has now gone viral with over 80,000 views, a pooch has its paws on a glass door and is merrily wagging its tail, waiting for someone to let it in. While the dog was eventually allowed in, Mahindra posted the video to show how the animal remained persistent.’

ALSO READ |Anand Mahindra’s response to Twitter user requesting XUV700 for Neeraj Chopra wins hearts online

“At a friend’s home near New York. Yes, yes, I did let her in but had to take this clip as a reminder that persistence always pays off. Never give up,” tweeted Mahindra.

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to be flooded with netizens agreeing with Mahindra.

“So true…ur subtle message is so deep. If an animal can do this without a voice…we as human beings are blessed with all the powers to do it at a much bigger and bolder level. Thank you!” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 12: Latest News

Advertisement
X