Anand Mahindra tweets video of persistent pup, urges netizens to never give up

Time and again, business tycoon Anand Mahindra has taken to social media to share his insights about life with netizens. In his latest post, the 66-year-old, who is currently in the United States, posted a video of a persistent pooch and urged his followers to never give up.

In the 6-second clip, which has now gone viral with over 80,000 views, a pooch has its paws on a glass door and is merrily wagging its tail, waiting for someone to let it in. While the dog was eventually allowed in, Mahindra posted the video to show how the animal remained persistent.’

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra’s response to Twitter user requesting XUV700 for Neeraj Chopra wins hearts online

“At a friend’s home near New York. Yes, yes, I did let her in but had to take this clip as a reminder that persistence always pays off. Never give up,” tweeted Mahindra.

Watch the video here:

At a friend’s home near New York. Yes, yes, I did let her in, but had to take this clip as a reminder that persistence always pays off. Never give up…😊 pic.twitter.com/TpRhDWkWHs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 12, 2021

Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to be flooded with netizens agreeing with Mahindra.

“So true…ur subtle message is so deep. If an animal can do this without a voice…we as human beings are blessed with all the powers to do it at a much bigger and bolder level. Thank you!” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Mahindra ji — Stay Safe – Stay Inside (@not_so_raw) August 12, 2021

You cannot close the door to cutie guest. They are the stress busters. — Madhavi Chinya (@ChinyaMadhavi) August 12, 2021

Such a beautiful pet…sometimes we need to learn the never give up attitude from them — Smita Chorge (@smita_chorge) August 12, 2021

Subtle hints of life for the human prespective………lest one notices — A Singh (@ASingh23319923) August 12, 2021

Mr Mahindra finds a leadership quote in every circumstance/situation 😇 — Afq (@Afq007) August 12, 2021