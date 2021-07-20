‘Gold wrap or pure gold’: Anand Mahindra shares video of shiny Ferrari, leaves netizens divided

The short clip showed many amused by the golden car on the street, with the owner enjoying all the attention.

When it comes to buying cars, while some go for comfort, others look for its flaunt value. And while for many belonging to the second category, a luxury car would be enough, this one car-owner decided having a Ferrari was not enough. He upped the ante by getting a ‘gold’ version of the Italian luxury sports car!

In a video going viral, a man is seen flaunting his super expensive vehicle in public as onlookers gather to take photos and videos. With a note that read, “Indian American with pure gold Ferrari car,” the short video is widely being shared online and even caught the attention of business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra, an automobile enthusiast who heads many companies in the automobile sector around the globe, seemed unimpressed by the vehicle. Taking to Twitter, the 66-year-old businessman said, “I don’t know why this is going around on social media unless it is a lesson on how NOT to spend your money when you are wealthy…”

I don’t know why this is going around on social media unless it is a lesson on how NOT to spend your money when you are wealthy… pic.twitter.com/0cpDRSZpnI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 19, 2021

As the clip went viral, it reminded many of the Ferrari 458 Spider convertible version that belonged to world kickboxing champion Riyadh Al Azzawi from Iraq. In 2014, Al Azzawi took social media by storm after photos of his car went viral. But in 2017, an interview clarified it wasn’t a gold car, but simply a wrap that gave the vehicle a regal look.

While many agreed with Mahindra about thoughtless spending, others argued that the car was not made of gold but had gold vinyl. Yes, a type of shiny metallic-finish vinyl, which exudes the same charm as glittering gold. Many also shared images and videos of others cars donning the same glossy wrap seen in many countries, including India.

@anandmahindra This is showing world of rich and famous. You will see in Dubai same cars with gold but what you are saying is right if you have money you should know how to spend it right. https://t.co/8UxtYxTRmH — Vikas Kapoor (@Vikskpr) July 20, 2021

Can’t imagine how much would a dent cost on this https://t.co/aHrYZOmhd7 — Siddhartha Srivastava (@cruzeronmove) July 20, 2021

Tacky, looks like a chocolate bar wrapping.

Money cant buy you class 🎶 https://t.co/LajztjFxgD — Ascend (@jungian_soul) July 20, 2021

His money, his life, his rules !

Why should anyone have an opinion at all on how someone else should or should not spend their money ! https://t.co/bd5pCzoQrd — VT-VLO (@Vinamralongani) July 20, 2021

Me buying gold foil wrap for my school crafts project https://t.co/MnDJqrijSE — Aditya (@adityakamath_) July 19, 2021

That’s a gold colour wrap I believe 🤔 — Arvindraj (@arvindraj4) July 20, 2021

All that glitters is not gold!! Many do car wraps in gold and other fancy colours. https://t.co/NsbhULC2Zk — Neeraj Sharma (@Neeraj_Sharma_) July 19, 2021

Here’s one in Noida. I took this picture on July 4, 2016. pic.twitter.com/qJfFstwqFi — Himmat Rathore 🇮🇳 (@himmat01) July 20, 2021

Here is a local version of it on streets of Mumbai.

Pretty sure it’s not hold though. pic.twitter.com/p5TTCX95VT — MumBoy (@save_our_mumbai) July 19, 2021

Well Indian love gold and will wear it to show off however it takes! And this is no showoff. Many Indian rich have multiple assets and they use it/show off in India too. Because of the fear of getting a gold plated car scratched, they still keep it in their garages :) — Kanad_Bhagi (@BhagiKanad) July 20, 2021

Without money people enjoy this type of exclusive car pic.twitter.com/SPuHqbpeNJ — Sanjay Kumar (@SanjayK65669712) July 19, 2021

Lol… If it’s actually gold, I am trying to imagine what would be the situation of the owner finding a few scratches on car.. 10 gm kam ho gaya 😂😂 — Rohit P. Shirke 🌐 + 🛠️ = 👨🏾‍💻 (@rohit_p_shirke) July 19, 2021

Why don’t you release a gold variant of Bolero Call it Mahindra Sonero — Purav Parekh (@PuravParekh) July 20, 2021