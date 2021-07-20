scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
‘Gold wrap or pure gold’: Anand Mahindra shares video of shiny Ferrari, leaves netizens divided

While many agreed with Mahindra about thoughtless spending, others argued that the car was not made of gold but had gold vinyl.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2021 10:31:26 pm
pure gold ferrari, gold ferrari, indian american gold ferrari, anand mahindra, anand mahindra gold ferrari video, viral video, indian expressThe short clip showed many amused by the golden car on the street, with the owner enjoying all the attention.

When it comes to buying cars, while some go for comfort, others look for its flaunt value. And while for many belonging to the second category, a luxury car would be enough, this one car-owner decided having a Ferrari was not enough. He upped the ante by getting a ‘gold’ version of the Italian luxury sports car!

In a video going viral, a man is seen flaunting his super expensive vehicle in public as onlookers gather to take photos and videos. With a note that read, “Indian American with pure gold Ferrari car,” the short video is widely being shared online and even caught the attention of business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra, an automobile enthusiast who heads many companies in the automobile sector around the globe, seemed unimpressed by the vehicle. Taking to Twitter, the 66-year-old businessman said, “I don’t know why this is going around on social media unless it is a lesson on how NOT to spend your money when you are wealthy…”

As the clip went viral, it reminded many of the Ferrari 458 Spider convertible version that belonged to world kickboxing champion Riyadh Al Azzawi from Iraq. In 2014, Al Azzawi took social media by storm after photos of his car went viral. But in 2017, an interview clarified it wasn’t a gold car, but simply a wrap that gave the vehicle a regal look.

While many agreed with Mahindra about thoughtless spending, others argued that the car was not made of gold but had gold vinyl. Yes, a type of shiny metallic-finish vinyl, which exudes the same charm as glittering gold. Many also shared images and videos of others cars donning the same glossy wrap seen in many countries, including India.

