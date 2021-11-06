‘Digital India’: Anand Mahindra shares video of street performer with bull accepting UPI payment

Gone are the days when carrying around cash was the order of the day. Now, people prefer a hassle-free experience of digital transactions. Showing that the preference is not just restricted to urban and metro cities, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared video of a bull accepting money through UPI!

In a video shared by the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, a street performer is seen using a long pipe instrument to play music while being accompanied with a decorated bull. Clad in a colourful decorative sarees with flowers tied around its horns and anklets near the hooves, the bovine had a modern accessory: a UPI scanning code on its head.

As the master continues to play music, a man is seen scanning the code on his mobile and proceeding to pay! “Do you need any more evidence of the large-scale conversion to digital payments in India?!” Mahindra wrote sharing the clip.

Do you need any more evidence of the large-scale conversion to digital payments in India?! pic.twitter.com/0yDJSR6ITA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 6, 2021

The video shows the ritual of Gangireddulu, as it is popularly known in South India, especially in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The centuries-old tradition involves men, from a particular tribal community, visiting people’s homes with colourfully-decorated oxen that perform tricks and entertain the mass.

In return, people seek blessings from the Gangireddu (bull) and donate alms in form of either cash or kind or sometimes both, with a belief that it would bring them good luck. The custodians along with the animal are usually seen around towns and cities during festivities like Dasara and Diwali.

The video left many amused online. While some were impressed and agreed with Mahindra, others argued there is still a long way to go till digital transactions becomes the main form of payments in the country.