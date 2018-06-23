Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
WATCH: This simple sweeping machine has impressed Anand Mahindra but not Twitterati

Impressed with the simplicity yet workability of the broom, Mahindra tweeted, "#whatsappwonderbox No idea where this is or who devised this. What I love about it is that not only is it labour-saving, it’s actually an aesthetic design..."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 23, 2018 1:35:23 pm
Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra broom tweet, broom machine, jugaad broom machine, indian army broom machine, indian express, indian express news While Anand  Mahindra was clearly awed by the simple innovation, many on social media pointed out some technical issues with the brooming machine. (Source: Anand Mahindra/Twitter)
Messaging platform Whatsapp has a tremendous potential to make anything or anyone famous (or infamous) overnight, given how some messages are widely shared. The case of the ‘dancing uncle’ was one such instance where his dance video on Govinda’s song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se was widely shared on the platform. Yet again, via the messaging app, a video has reached the chat box of the chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra. The 20-second video features a rotary fan broom used to sweep the road.

Impressed with the simplicity yet workability of the broom, Mahindra tweeted, “#whatsappwonderbox No idea where this is or who devised this. What I love about it is that not only is it labour-saving, it’s actually an aesthetic design…The rotary, fan-like appearance makes it a thing of beauty even as it goes about doing its humble duty…!

Watch the video here:

While Mahindra was clearly awed by the simple innovation, many on social media pointed out some technical issues with the brooming machine. Here are some of the reactions that the tweet garnered:

What do you think about this innovation? Tell us in the comments section below.

