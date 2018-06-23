WATCH: This simple sweeping machine has impressed Anand Mahindra but not Twitterati

While Anand Mahindra was clearly awed by the simple innovation, many on social media pointed out some technical issues with the brooming machine. (Source: Anand Mahindra/Twitter) While Anand Mahindra was clearly awed by the simple innovation, many on social media pointed out some technical issues with the brooming machine. (Source: Anand Mahindra/Twitter)

Messaging platform Whatsapp has a tremendous potential to make anything or anyone famous (or infamous) overnight, given how some messages are widely shared. The case of the ‘dancing uncle’ was one such instance where his dance video on Govinda’s song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se was widely shared on the platform. Yet again, via the messaging app, a video has reached the chat box of the chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra. The 20-second video features a rotary fan broom used to sweep the road.

Impressed with the simplicity yet workability of the broom, Mahindra tweeted, “#whatsappwonderbox No idea where this is or who devised this. What I love about it is that not only is it labour-saving, it’s actually an aesthetic design…The rotary, fan-like appearance makes it a thing of beauty even as it goes about doing its humble duty…!

#whatsappwonderbox No idea where this is or who devised this. What I love about it is that not only is it labour-saving, it’s actually an aesthetic design…The rotary, fan-like appearance makes it a thing of beauty even as it goes about doing its humble duty…! pic.twitter.com/5Kzcf2X8o6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 22, 2018

While Mahindra was clearly awed by the simple innovation, many on social media pointed out some technical issues with the brooming machine. Here are some of the reactions that the tweet garnered:

Sorry. This is nonsensical. Ask anyone who has sweeped before. I have. One has to go low and parallel with long stroke (at home) and not fly the diet around. Half the dirt in this is in the air. — CoffeeStains (@umesh110168) June 22, 2018

All this does is redistribute the dirt. Not sure how useful that is! — Seema Goswami (@seemagoswami) June 22, 2018

Though i appreciate innovative idea of simplifying the work but what we need is suction machines…our roads are sweeped daily by team of BMC but all the dust and kachra is pushed on side of the road with little do going in the truck. — Sanjay Lakhani (@yourssanju72) June 22, 2018

