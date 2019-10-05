Anand Mahindra is hosting best ‘Dandiya Dad’ competition and the entries will make your day

With the onset festive season, people across the country are celebrating Navrati and Durga Puja with full fervour. And much like any Indian festival, this season too is incomplete with delicious food and of course some dancing.

Since Dandiya and Garba form a big part of the celebrations welcoming Goddess Durga, business tycoon Anand Mahindra wanted some suggestions and dance tutorials to brush up his dancing skills, and ended up hosting a competition for the best ‘Dandiya Dad’ this year. Now, his timeline is flooded with some amazing performances that will brighten your festival all the more.

“Video your dad doing dandiya, tweet & tag me. I will personally sponsor the most entertaining dad for 2 nights for a family of 4 at a Club Mahindra of your choice in India. Final entries by Tuesday 8th!,” the Mahindra Group Chairman announced online.

Not many good suggestions. So let me do a best ‘Dandiya Dad’ https://t.co/zuUYOxAqfg your dad doing dandiya, tweet & tag me.I will personally sponsor the most entertaining dad for 2 nights for a family of 4 at a Club Mahindra of your choice in India. Final entries by Tuesday 8th! https://t.co/aZwrzBcYtv — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 4, 2019

Soon, many entries delighted not just the businessman but fellow Twitter users online. While some showed a group of dads flaunting their dandiya skills, others showed adorable elderly women doing garba. Few also came up with some really quirky dancing videos that made others burst out in laughter.

Check out some of the garba, dandiya videos doing rounds on social media that got a thumbs up from many online, one including Mahindra himself.

Whoooaaa. These guys are good. I got exhausted just watching them. Had to go and lie down after that…😊 https://t.co/Srm0wOoj7u — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 5, 2019

@anandmahindra My “Dandiya Dad” (and Mom), the stress-buster of his family. He’s celebrating his first Navratri with his newborn grand-daughter (my niece❤️).

Happy Navratri, Mr. Mahindra. 😀 pic.twitter.com/P8sNQLaAZN — YayaPlays (@YaYaPlayss) October 5, 2019

@anandmahindra Best Dad for garba shud go to this gentleman. pic.twitter.com/SvzSj0Sysr — Karuna Hardasani (@vanitanigoo) October 4, 2019

Here is Traditional Garba at Rajawadi Ghatkopar East Mumbai सर्व मंगल मांगल्ये, शिवे सर्वार्थ साधिके।

शरण्ये त्र्यंबके गौरी, नारायणी नमोस्तुते।। घटस्थापना व शारदीय नवरात्रौत्सव

की आप सब को शुभेच्छा!!! pic.twitter.com/7SnMKisteV — Sadanand D Dolhare (@SadanandDolhare) October 4, 2019