Friday, May 27, 2022
‘Is that Amitabh Bachchan walking in the park?’: Video of Big B’s doppelganger goes viral

A video featuring Amitabh Bachchan's doppelganger Shashikant Pedwal taking a stroll in the park went viral as people marvelled at their likeness.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 27, 2022 12:36:13 pm
The uncanny resemblance of the man with the legendary actor left netizens confused. (amitabhbachchan, shashikant_pedwal/ Instagram)

A few lucky fans may get to meet their idols on the streets of Mumbai, but such chance encounters are rarer than one thinks. So, people were truly perplexed when they noticed Amitabh Bachchan taking a stroll in the park with security detail conspicuously missing. As it turned out, it was not Big B but his lookalike Shashikant Pedwal, and social media is hooked.

In a video going viral on the internet, a man looking like the legendary Indian actor was seen walking in a park, wearing a grey athleisure outfit with white sneakers. From hairstyle to senior Bachchan’s signature beard and even his gait, he had everything down to the T. The uncanny resemblance quickly started a conversation, with many wondering if it was really the Sholay star out in public sans any security. However, it turned out to be his famous doppelganger Shashikant Pedwal.

Also Watch |Amitabh Bachan recites Agneepath to Harivansh Rai Bachchan

In a Reel video, Pedwal powerwalked to the tunes of ‘Andheri Raaton Mein’ from Bachchan’s iconic 1987 film Shahenshah.

Watch the video here:

“I honestly thought it was Amitabh Bachchan,” commented one user on Instagram, another joined in by saying, “You look more like BIG B than BIG B himself”.

Pedwal is a teacher by profession who has been performing stage shows as Bachchan for more than a decade now. However, using his mimicry skills to do good, he has often earned plaudits online for visiting cancer patients as Bachchan to spread joy.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Pedwal hit headlines for virtually entertaining Covid-19 patients during stressful times.

