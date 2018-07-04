WATCH: Amidst fire and smoke, Palestinians protesters do Arab folk dance

A video of Palestinians protestors has surfaced on social media, where a group of men and women are seen performing Dabke. (Source: Shehab News Agency/Facebook) A video of Palestinians protestors has surfaced on social media, where a group of men and women are seen performing Dabke. (Source: Shehab News Agency/Facebook)

While the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel began in the mid-20th century, it only worsened with time. Moreover, with the recent killing of Palestinians by Israeli force, things seemed to have gone way out of control. Amidst all the commotion, a video of Palestinians protestors has surfaced on social media, where a group of men and women are seen performing Dabke, which is an Arab folk dance native to the Levant.

Captioned, “Dabkeh Palestinian participation in eastern Gaza during the confrontation of the Great Return Movement,” the video shows a group of men along with a woman performing the dance on the borders. The Palestinians protest was launched on March 30, to peacefully demand for the right of the people to return to their homes, which is now the new Israel.

Watch the video here:

While dabke is performed traditionally at joyous occasions and celebrations such as weddings and festivals, it has now become a symbol of Palestinian resistance a local news report stated.

