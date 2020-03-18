Amid coronavirus shutdown, videos of penguins exploring empty aquariums goes viral

Earlier this week, a video of Wellington — a 30-year-old rockhopper penguin — touring around the Aquarium had gone viral. Earlier this week, a video of Wellington — a 30-year-old rockhopper penguin — touring around the Aquarium had gone viral.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a video of two penguins strolling around an aquarium that is closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak has brought some solace to netizens. The video, which has been shared by Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, features Edward and Annie, a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, exploring the empty aquarium.

“This morning, Edward and Annie explored the rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season,” they wrote in the Facebook post, which has now gone viral on social media. “Every spring is nesting season for the penguins here at Shedd, and this year is no different!” they added.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 3 million views and has been flooded with people gushing over the birds. However, this is not the only video that netizens are obsessed with.

Earlier this week, a video of Wellington – a 30-year-old rockhopper penguin – touring around the Aquarium had gone viral. “Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising!” read the tweet by the Aquarium.

Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴 Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020

