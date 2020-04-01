Seen in Andhra Pradesh: ‘Yamaraj’ spreading awareness about coronavirus

In the video, the ‘Yamaraja’ is seen holding a ‘Gada’ in one hand and a mic in other while urging people to stay indoors. In the video, the ‘Yamaraja’ is seen holding a ‘Gada’ in one hand and a mic in other while urging people to stay indoors.

As the national coronavirus lockdown enters its second week, various police and government departments across the country are coming up with innovative and quirky ways to spread awareness about the infection.

While a cop in Chhattisgarh gave a ‘coronavirus twist’ to the iconic song ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ to alert people about COVID-19, the Bangalore Traffic Police came up with a viral skit to warn people against violating the lockdown. Adding to the list of creative attempts is an initiative by the Andhra Pradesh police department.

On Wednesday, several videos of two men dressed as Yamaraja — the lord of death — and Chitragupta to alert people about the virus went viral. In the video, the ‘Yamaraja’ is seen holding a ‘gada‘ in one hand and a mic in the other while urging people to stay indoors to avoid contracting the disease.

Andhra Pradesh police take help of ‘Yamraj and Chitragupta’ to urge people to stay indoors amid #Coronavirus lockdown pic.twitter.com/CRNlyGPysS — Express Trending (@ietrending) April 1, 2020

However, this is not the first time ‘Yamaraj’ has been used to spread awareness. Earlier, the Bengaluru traffic police sought help from ‘Yamaraja’ to run a safe drive campaign.

