Friday, September 14, 2018
Never Forget? A viral video shows how little young Americans know about 9/11 attack

Never Forget? A viral video shows how little young Americans know about 9/11 attack

Many didn't know which organisation was behind the attack and some didn't even know which year the terrorist strike took place.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 14, 2018 12:45:20 pm
9/11, september 11 attack, trump 9/11 attack, americans fail to anwer 9/11 attack questions, shocking social experiments, indian express, viral news Most failed to answer who was responsible for the attack. (Source: Mark Dice/ Twitter)

It’s been 17 years since the devastating 9/11 attack that not only changed America, but changed the world. However, a social experiment found that millennials in the US didn’t know some common facts about the terrorist attack.

From not knowing which organisation orchestrated it to which country was responsible for the attack, some even couldn’t answer in which year the tragedy took place. Strangely, while no one mentioned Osama Bin Laden, many thought former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was behind the attack.

Mark Dice, a media analyst and YouTuber posted the video online to underline a slogan coined after the attack – Never Forge. He wrote, “Never Forget? Millennials clueless about what happened on September 11th [sic]”

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ | Donald Trump’s 9/11 double fist pump is now a hilarious meme

The video is going viral and has created a huge buzz online.

Share your thoughts about the video in comments below.

