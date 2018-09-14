Never Forget? A viral video shows how little young Americans know about 9/11 attack

Most failed to answer who was responsible for the attack. (Source: Mark Dice/ Twitter) Most failed to answer who was responsible for the attack. (Source: Mark Dice/ Twitter)

It’s been 17 years since the devastating 9/11 attack that not only changed America, but changed the world. However, a social experiment found that millennials in the US didn’t know some common facts about the terrorist attack.

From not knowing which organisation orchestrated it to which country was responsible for the attack, some even couldn’t answer in which year the tragedy took place. Strangely, while no one mentioned Osama Bin Laden, many thought former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was behind the attack.

Mark Dice, a media analyst and YouTuber posted the video online to underline a slogan coined after the attack – Never Forge. He wrote, “Never Forget? Millennials clueless about what happened on September 11th [sic]”

Watch the video here:

Never Forget? Millennials Clueless About What Happened September 11th pic.twitter.com/aHI4QsBKKF — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) September 11, 2018

ALSO READ | Donald Trump’s 9/11 double fist pump is now a hilarious meme

The video is going viral and has created a huge buzz online.

Most of them couldnt have told you what happened yesterday https://t.co/GVU8broO4P — #MAGAVeteran (@VeteranHusker) September 14, 2018

Doesnt surprise me.. when jesse waters was asking people who christopher columbus was most of them go that wrong too. https://t.co/9J7CxnpT0S — Sarah (@sarrahrain) September 13, 2018

Okay. Did these people go to school??? Or pick up a newspaper??? Or LOOK at a book???? Good grief! https://t.co/9nSxaso1eh — Laura Wamsley (@NDforTrump) September 13, 2018

THEY ARE OBVIOUSLY CLUELESS ABOUT THE CONSTITUTION TOO. https://t.co/nuC144bkgK — Joe Farr (@joefarr7015) September 13, 2018

The worst terrorist attack in US history. And this is what you get? 😳😳😳 https://t.co/PIKMmXaajQ — Harry (@HarryTheRed_) September 13, 2018

Watching and listening saddens those of us who recall every event connected to 9/11. Seems like the young never were affected by it and don’t care about terrorism. What is wrong with them? https://t.co/WxT1uJV6B4 — Fran Butkiewicz (@gambler1647) September 13, 2018

bro do you realize that those people can vote? god help us — Richie (@paxdorum) September 12, 2018

God bless America! How freaking sad this is.. “Life is Serious!” This is the future of our country and im scared — Jovi’sgirl♥ (@Daniel2Sarah) September 11, 2018

Share your thoughts about the video in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd