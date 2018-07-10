VIDEO: This American born in Lahore speaking chaste Punjabi will amaze you

The man said he was born and raised in Lahore while giving a timeline of his stay there in chaste Punjabi that left many on the Internet absolutely mesmerised. (Source: Consulate of Pakistan in Chicago/Facebook) The man said he was born and raised in Lahore while giving a timeline of his stay there in chaste Punjabi that left many on the Internet absolutely mesmerised. (Source: Consulate of Pakistan in Chicago/Facebook)

The Consulate General of Pakistan in Chicago recently shared a video of an American speaking in flawless Punjabi on their Facebook page, thus creating a buzz thereafter. The man said he was born and raised in Lahore while giving a timeline of his stay there in chaste Punjabi that left many on the Internet absolutely mesmerised. He did not even have traces of an American accent as he comfortably slipped into Punjabi while speaking about the 32 years he spent living in India. He then briefly lived in Lahore for about six years, to which he owes his Lahori Punjabi to. He later came back to India to completed his college in Pune and went back to Pakistan to teach and live there for another 16 years. Watch him mapping the timeline of his life’s journey in Punjabi, which will, in all probability, leave a smile on your face by the end of the video.

Watch it here.

Fascinating, isn’t it?!

