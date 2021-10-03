Watch: After bug scare, Amazon delivery man accidentally tosses package onto roof

Waiting to receive your package when it is out for delivery can be a moment of great anticipation and excitement. But a couple in California found themselves in a bizarre situation when the delivery person accidentally threw their package onto the roof.

A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the moment the Amazon delivery driver throws the package while trying to evade a bug or a spider.

In the viral clip, the delivery driver is seen walking towards the house when suddenly he is startled by an insect. While trying to ward off the bug, he accidentally throws the package on the roof. While he is seen wandering around the house for a while, the man eventually walks away.

Watch the video here:

According to ABC 7, the video was originally posted on TikTok by the homeowners after the incident was recorded by the doorbell camera. They even added music to the clip and shared it along with a caption that read, “Seriously it’s okay, this made our day.”

The Amazon delivery driver also informed the couple that he had accidentally thrown the package onto the roof and wanted a ladder to retrieve it, the website reported. “Hi, this is your Amazon delivery driver. This sounds crazy but I accidentally threw a package on your roof. Do you have a ladder I can use?” read the message.

However, the couple was not at home when the incident occurred and the package was brought down from the roof the next day.