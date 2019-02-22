Alligator mauls python in an epic battle in Florida; video goes viral

Survival of the fittest is the order of the day in the animal kingdom. Earlier this week, the footage of an epic battle between a python and an alligator went viral.

The fight, filmed at the Shark Valley Visitor Centre in the Everglades National Park in Florida, showed a big gator violently shaking the python by its head before killing it for its next meal. A man named Rich Kruger, who shot the video, estimated the snake to be about 10-foot long fighting hard to save itself from the dreadful jaws of the beast pounding on it from the water.

The video shared on Facebook garnered a lot of attention leaving many scared and some fascinated.

“Every day you go here, you see something new. It’s amazing,” Kruger told Fox News of the Shark Valley area, noting it’s the “best place [for] biking, hiking, anything.”