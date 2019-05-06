‘Oh my god, can you believe that?’: Alligator attempts to ‘ring’ doorbell in South Carolina

A resident in South Carolina, US found herself in an odd situation when she found an alligator on her front door, trying to ‘ring’ the doorbell. Karen Alfano spotted a 6.5-foot alligator at the front door of her home in Myrtle Beach, ABC11 reported. A video of the incident shows the reptile trying to rise up to the height of the doorbell in what looks like an attempt to ring it.

According to the news report, though the reptile damaged Alfano’s walkway, it did not break her door’s hurricane window and was later removed from the location. “Oh my god, can you believe that?” the lady can be heard while recording the clip, which later went viral.

Watch the video here:

Alfano, who is a former resident of New Jersey, had recently moved into the house in South Carolina, ABC7 reported.