Meet the school principal who insists on wearing the same uniform as his students!

Remember those childhood days when wearing the same uniform to school every day made you sad, more seeing teachers in colourful attires? Yes, it happened to everyone at least in the initial few years. However, in one African school this is not the case. Here is a Principle who thinks that teachers should put on a school uniform to identify themselves with the students! Alex Maina Kariuki, the principal of Friends school Kamusinga in Kenya, who is always happy donning the school’s uniform as he spends his time together with the students.

“When people see me in school uniform, I don’t know how they think about me but I would imagine that they see me as a joker. There are various reasons why I put on a uniform — one of them is to identify myself with the student, secondly, it is to demystify the rank of a principal and thirdly, it is to check the quality of uniform my students are putting on. The teachers should put on a school uniform to identify themselves with the students. I feel very comfortable, I don’t feel uneasy and it reminds me of the days when I was a student”, Kariuki said.

