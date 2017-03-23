WATCH: Akshay Kumar’s new workout mantra with his pugs is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Akshay Kumar caught in action mode! (Source: Akshay Kumar/Twitter) Akshay Kumar caught in action mode! (Source: Akshay Kumar/Twitter)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar knows how to make the best of his action scenes — not just onscreen, but offscreen too! The Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood won hearts on the Internet as he showed off his boxing skills and left viewers boggle-eyed with his new workout mantra. Surprisingly, his four little pugs were also a part of his regime. Can’t believe it? Well, we have proof!

The 49-year-old actor posted a video on Twitter and Facebook, and we can bet that it’s the cutest thing you’ll see today. Boxing with his pugs, Akshay is all smiles in the cuddly 28-second video. “Today’s workout: boxing with these cute little goons 😜 #PugLifeThugLife,” he captioned it.

While the video boasts of about 7,000 likes and 1,000 retweets on Twitter, it has collected almost 600,000 views and more than 130,000 likes on Facebook — that too, in just a couple of hours.

Several fans took to share their comments on the video:

Today’s workout : boxing with these cute little goons 😜 #PugLifeThugLife pic.twitter.com/Fs0KLVxOmi — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 23, 2017

Aww-dorable, isn’t it?

