Have you seen these road safety awareness videos featuring Akshay Kumar?

Transport ministry’s road safety awareness campaign videos taking on ‘Sadak tere baap ka nahi’ is on point. (Source: PIB India/ YouTube) Transport ministry’s road safety awareness campaign videos taking on ‘Sadak tere baap ka nahi’ is on point. (Source: PIB India/ YouTube)

Ahead of the 72nd Independence Day, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar launched a special road safety awareness campaign for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. As part of the campaign, the Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari released three videos starring the Gold actor, where he highlights important traffic rules.

Playing the character of a traffic police, Kumar, Kumar is seen reminding people about safety rules to be followed using the common rhetoric, “Sadak tere baap ka nahi“. With sarcastic and funny promotional videos underlining ‘safety-first’ is aimed at curbing down road accidents across the country.

From the issue of not wearing helmet to talking on the phone while driving — the videos address many serious road safety issues.

And if these light-hearted videos are not the kind you would want traffic regulation advisory to be, then the ministry also released another video, which features Gadkari himself.

Share your thoughts about the videos in comments below.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd