Have you seen these road safety awareness videos featuring Akshay Kumar?

Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 14, 2018 5:35:17 pm
akshay kumar, road safety, road safety awareness campaign, sadak suraksha jeevan campaign, akshay kumar road safety videos, nitin gadkari, trasport ministry road safety videos, indian express, india news Transport ministry’s road safety awareness campaign videos taking on ‘Sadak tere baap ka nahi’ is on point. (Source: PIB India/ YouTube)

Ahead of the 72nd Independence Day, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar launched a special road safety awareness campaign for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. As part of the campaign, the Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari released three videos starring the Gold actor, where he highlights important traffic rules.

Playing the character of a traffic police, Kumar, Kumar is seen reminding people about safety rules to be followed using the common rhetoric,Sadak tere baap ka nahi. With sarcastic and funny promotional videos underlining ‘safety-first’ is aimed at curbing down road accidents across the country.

From the issue of not wearing helmet to talking on the phone while driving — the videos address many serious road safety issues.

 

 

 

And if these light-hearted videos are not the kind you would want traffic regulation advisory to be, then the ministry also released another video, which features Gadkari himself.

 

