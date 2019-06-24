Toggle Menu
‘Ahchoo’, the latest challenge on TikTok that has users hookedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/ahchoo-the-latest-challenge-on-tiktok-that-has-users-hooked-5797444/

‘Ahchoo’, the latest challenge on TikTok that has users hooked

The latest addition to the list is the #ahchoo', that has caught the attention of many people on the platform. This trend is all about a single sneeze, which makes a character jump from one scene to another. 

tiktok, tiktok funny videos, tiktok, tiktok funny challenges, tiktok ahchoo trending challenge, ahchoo tiktok videos, sneezing tiktok videos, tiktok ahchoo, tiktok lipsync challenge, tiktok new trend, funny tiktok videos , indian express
Sneezing in a hilarious manner and change of the surrounding is the trending challenge, here are some of the clips

The TikTok fever has continued to keep its users hooked with new trends going viral almost every day. The video making application is regularly flooded with challenges, keeping both the makers and viewers entertained.

ALSO READ | Watch the hilarious #HornChallenge keeping TikTok users busy

While recently it was the hilarious beard trend followed by the #HornChallenge doing rounds on social media, the latest addition to the list is the #ahchoo’, that has caught the attention of many people on the platform. This trend is all about a single sneeze, which makes a character jump from one scene to another.

Wondering what we are talking about? Check out some of the funniest entries to the new challenge here:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Japan zoo stages safety drill with staff member dressed in lion costume; video clip goes viral
2 Rohit Sharma’s hashtag blunder triggers hilarious reactions online
3 Amul latest cartoon praises ‘Tough ghanistan’, lauds Mohammed Shami for hat-trick