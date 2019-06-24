‘Ahchoo’, the latest challenge on TikTok that has users hooked

The TikTok fever has continued to keep its users hooked with new trends going viral almost every day. The video making application is regularly flooded with challenges, keeping both the makers and viewers entertained.

While recently it was the hilarious beard trend followed by the #HornChallenge doing rounds on social media, the latest addition to the list is the #ahchoo’, that has caught the attention of many people on the platform. This trend is all about a single sneeze, which makes a character jump from one scene to another.

Wondering what we are talking about? Check out some of the funniest entries to the new challenge here: