Australian family finds python taking a shower in their bathroom

Snake catcher Luke Huntley, who rescued the snake, said the reptile had climbed into the shower looking for water as it was trying to hydrate and stay cool.

The seven-foot snake even turned the tap on! (Source: Snake Catcher Noosa/ Facebook)

As temperatures in Australia reach alarmingly high levels, stories keep emerging of people finding animals that are reeling under the heat taking unusual steps to keep themselves cool. Already more than one report has emerged of snakes being fould coiled up in toilets, in one case a woman was even bitten by one. In the latest case a family found a python in their shower.

During the long Australia Day weekend, a family in southern Queensland’s Sunshine Coast found an unusual guest using their shower—a seven-foot carpet python. A snake catcher was called in to take out the unwelcomed guest, who had also managed to turn on the tap to get a drink of water.

Snake catcher Luke Huntley, who rescued the snake from the shower, said, “It had obviously come in through an open door and climbed its way into the shower looking for water. With the hot days and dry weather, these snakes are trying to hydrate and stay cool just like us”

Sharing the footage of the rescue on his Facebook page, Huntley joked, “This morning I was called out to a Noosa home where the residents went to have their morning shower only to found this big python had beaten them to it!”

Many people on social media commented about they were now afraid of using the toilet or going to the shower after seeing such videos.

