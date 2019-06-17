Kolkata Police shares ‘Abhinandan’ meme after India defeats Pakistan at World Cup

Hours after India secured a decisive victory against Pakistan in Manchester, Kolkata Police’s official social media accounts shared a meme mocking Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and Pakistan fans.

The picture shows, Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed asking Indian captain Virat Kohli about how he manages to win every time. To this statement, Virat responds with Abhinandan’s trademark line “I am not supposed to tell you this.” On top of the image was the word ‘Abhinandan’ written in Bengali.

The meme was in reference to a Pakistani advertisement that mocked the in-custody interrogation of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman after he was captured by the Pakistan Army. Wing Commander Varthaman was captured on February 27 by Pakistani armed forces after his MIG-21 Bison crashed in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). He had shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet which had intruded into Indian air space.

An advertisement by Pakistan’s Jazz TV featured a model with moustache and mutton-chop beard like the IAF pilot. The model is wearing an Indian jersey and is seen being interrogated on camera like the IAF pilot was, and giving answers similar to those given by the pilot.

Jazz TV advt on #CWC19 takes the Indo-Pak air duel to new level. It uses the air duel over Nowshera and Wing Co Abhinandan Varthaman’s issue as a prop. @IAF_MCC @thetribunechd @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/30v4H6MOpU — Ajay Banerjee (@ajaynewsman) June 11, 2019

The video did not go down well with Indians, with many objecting to the advertisement by the Pakistani broadcaster for mixing the sport with the political issues.

After the victory on Sunday, Indian fans have been going after Pakistani fans with jokes and memes, and the meme shared by Kolkata Police went viral quickly.