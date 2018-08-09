Follow Us:
Thursday, August 09, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones

Watch: Idukki dam shutter opened after 26 years

The dam, which was inaugurated in 1975, has been opened only twice. Both during the northeast monsoon during the months of October-November. This is the first time the dam was opened during the southwest monsoon.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 9, 2018 6:23:30 pm
idduki dam, idduki dam shutter, idukki dam open, idukki reservoir, idukki shutter, kochi dam, kochi dam open, indian express news The dam, which was inaugurated in 1975, has been opened only twice. (Source: pranavkichu10/Twitter)
Related News

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) opened one of the five shutters of the Cheruthoni dam on the Idukki reservoir after 26 years of it being shut. This was done as the water level rose up to 2398.99 ft due to Kerala rains. It is one of the largest arch dams in Aisa with a maximum storage level of 2,403 ft.

The dam, which was inaugurated in 1975, has been opened only twice. Both during the northeast monsoon during the months of October-November. This is the first time the dam was opened during the southwest monsoon.

Watch the video here:

The rains have caused series of floods and landslides in various areas, due to which the dam gates were opened.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Watch Now
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement