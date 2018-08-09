Watch: Idukki dam shutter opened after 26 years

The dam, which was inaugurated in 1975, has been opened only twice. (Source: pranavkichu10/Twitter) The dam, which was inaugurated in 1975, has been opened only twice. (Source: pranavkichu10/Twitter)

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) opened one of the five shutters of the Cheruthoni dam on the Idukki reservoir after 26 years of it being shut. This was done as the water level rose up to 2398.99 ft due to Kerala rains. It is one of the largest arch dams in Aisa with a maximum storage level of 2,403 ft.

The dam, which was inaugurated in 1975, has been opened only twice. Both during the northeast monsoon during the months of October-November. This is the first time the dam was opened during the southwest monsoon.

The rains have caused series of floods and landslides in various areas, due to which the dam gates were opened.

