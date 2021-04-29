WeAreWithYouIndia: Afghans pledge support and solidarity with Indians amid second Covid wave

As the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has eclipsed India in recent weeks, support and love from the international community has been pouring in. Now, people from India’s friendly neighbour, Afghanistan, too, have joined in a campaign to show their solidarity with the victims of the disease and those still suffering.

In a video, being shared widely across social media platforms, many Afghans have extended their love and prayers for Indians, assuring they are not alone in this difficult time. From human right activists to athletes and even shopkeepers, dozens of Afghan people came together in a video message to express their sincere support amid the turbulent times that have seen India report nearly 3.5 lakh people in a day.

Holding placards with messages like “You are in our hearts”, “You are in our prayers”, they assured that Indians’ “strength will shine through”.

“With your resilience, this difficult time will be overcome,” they said in the heartfelt video. Underlining that “Afghans are with you at these difficult times”, the video kickstarted the #WeAreWithYouIndia campaign online.

Difficult times for India. Afghans are with you at these difficult times. #WeAreWithYouIndia

pic.twitter.com/kwJjqcaK3p —

Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) April

29, 2021

Not just Afghans, people of Pakistan, too, took to social media earlier to pledge their support to Indians through these testing times and ‘#PakistanStandsWithIndia’ dominated trends and hashtags online.