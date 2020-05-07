Advertising, marketing professionals come together for virtual performance with positive message

Four top marketing experts sang a heartfelt cover of ‘What a wonderful world’. (IAA India Chapter/ YouTube) Four top marketing experts sang a heartfelt cover of ‘What a wonderful world’. (IAA India Chapter/ YouTube)

Virtual concerts and musical performances have become common during the pandemic to raise spirits, and the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) has come up with a performance by some of the industry’s top advertising and marketing executives to do the same.

Four senior executives performed the evergreen Louis Armstrong hit ‘What A Wonderful World!’ from their homes as the lockdown in India begins easing and “the marcom industry begins gearing up for the commercial fight-back”.

The video released on the social media handles of IAA features CEO and Managing Partner BBH India Subhash Kamath, Vice President Brand & Communications Inox Leisure Ltd Shalini Gupta, advertising veteran Prabhakar Mundkur and Rajeev Raja from Brand Musiq. The song was arranged by Merlin D’Souza.

Watch the video here:

“Unprecedented times like these certainly need a strong tinge of optimism. Music has always been the best medium to lift one’s spirit during such times. The entire association is very grateful to the singers, musicians and the entire team which has created this melodious message,” said Punit Goenka, President IAA India Chapter.

