Adorable video of toddler dancing her heart out is melting hearts online

We all know someone who can’t stop grooving to peppy beats no matter how many times they have heard the song. An adorable video of a toddler doing just the same is going viral, melting millions of hearts online. Holding a single french fry in her hand, the little girl is seen enjoying the song being played on the radio, grooving to Jonas Brothers’ record-breaking hit ‘Sucker’. With her sweet gestures and giggles, the video has clocked millions of views shared multiple times across social media platforms.

Advertising

In the cute video, the tiny tot dressed in a white and pink dress sitting on her mom’s lap is seen dancing and enjoying the song to the fullest and it is giving feels to many netizens around the world.

Watch the adorable video here:

Me listening to the same 20 songs I’ve been listening to for the last 10 years. pic.twitter.com/BrHvbqXyZz — C. Donovan Copeland (@cxcope) August 30, 2019

As the video went viral, the Jonas Brothers too retweeted the viral video of their smallest fan.

In case you’re are wondering who this rising ‘superstar’ is, she is little Ella Dooley, who is just 14-month-old. The original video shared on Facebook by Ella’s mom went viral with over 26 million views after her innocence and sweet busting moves delighted many online.

“She just really broke it down out of nowhere and I was able to get it on video,” Jennifer Burnett-Dooley, told InsideEdition.com explaining the song came on the radio as she handed her daughter a fry sitting at a McDonald’s parking lot.

The proud mom explained that her husband has been dancing with their daughter every time she eats and she’s picked up the habit. “She always dances, always, but to be right on cue with that song, I couldn’t believe it,” Burnett-Dooley added.