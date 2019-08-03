Toggle Menu
Adorable video of a grandpa painting nails of a girl is making people emotional onlinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/adorable-video-of-a-grandpa-painting-nails-of-a-girl-is-making-people-emotional-online-5874900/

“He’s OUR grandad now … all of Twitter,” one user remarked as the sweet video went viral.

The bond between a grandparent and a child is always special and they often go an extra mile to make sure their grandkids feel special. Doing just the same, a sweet granddad has left the Internet emotional after a video of him painting the nails of his granddaughter went viral.

Ayla Winter-White, 20, shared a video on Twitter, which shows her grandad, Keith, 82, painting her nails as she was in a hospital recovering after undergoing surgery. Sharing the adorable moment, she explained, “My grandparents came to look after me after my surgery and my grandad told me he wanted to make me feel better.”

In the video, that has garnered over 10 million views at the time of writing, a family member is seen asking him a question and he dedicatedly replies, “I’ve got an important job right now.”

As the UK girl added that her grandpa has been painting her “nan’s nails for 30 years” and knows the nitty-gritty about it, he sweetly asks how many coats she wanted!

The beautiful moment touched millions of hearts online and many were moved by his caring nature and people on the platform showered oodles of love on the elderly man. Many were taken down memory lane as they missed their grandfathers and shared similar experiences.

As the video went viral, she shared more photos and videos of her granddad and the Internet loved it.

