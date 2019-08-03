Adorable video of a grandpa painting nails of a girl is making people emotional online

The bond between a grandparent and a child is always special and they often go an extra mile to make sure their grandkids feel special. Doing just the same, a sweet granddad has left the Internet emotional after a video of him painting the nails of his granddaughter went viral.

Advertising

Ayla Winter-White, 20, shared a video on Twitter, which shows her grandad, Keith, 82, painting her nails as she was in a hospital recovering after undergoing surgery. Sharing the adorable moment, she explained, “My grandparents came to look after me after my surgery and my grandad told me he wanted to make me feel better.”

In the video, that has garnered over 10 million views at the time of writing, a family member is seen asking him a question and he dedicatedly replies, “I’ve got an important job right now.”

As the UK girl added that her grandpa has been painting her “nan’s nails for 30 years” and knows the nitty-gritty about it, he sweetly asks how many coats she wanted!

my grandparents came to look after me after my surgery and my grandad told me he wanted to make me feel better, he told me he’s been painting my nan’s nails for 30 years and that he wanted to paint mine and I needed to share this. “How many coats do you have on?”😭😭 pic.twitter.com/P0VJjZsHzn — Ayla Winter-White (@aylawinter_) August 1, 2019

The beautiful moment touched millions of hearts online and many were moved by his caring nature and people on the platform showered oodles of love on the elderly man. Many were taken down memory lane as they missed their grandfathers and shared similar experiences.

LOOK AT THAT BRUSH TWIRL https://t.co/G1ZwXAQlZ9 — yograndmama (@orangefishhh) August 2, 2019

Men from this era is unmatched and i need a man like this pls https://t.co/WoWVM6sGHO — Emma (@Emma_Austin_) August 2, 2019

“I have an important job at the moment” 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WmOTgEsFQN — Lauren Dawson (@laurenellesse) August 2, 2019

Whewwwwww do you see why it’s important we start families with good men? It isn’t just about us but how they’ll treat the other women in his life. This was just so beautiful. — RHXANNA ROBXNSXN (@Rhiality_Check) August 2, 2019

I won’t lie- I don’t think you are alone in the ‘this made me cry group’… -just saying…😭💖🥰😍 — Violet Macc BBW🥳 (@VioletMacc_bbw) August 2, 2019

He’s amazing! My grandpa was like this, so incredible and loving and I miss him. When I was pregnant with my daughter I used to tell him stuff like “oh my app says these week she can dream” and he cried happily. — Fossilized Tree Resin (@Jamberee13) August 2, 2019

Grandparents are a gift from God. pic.twitter.com/AxYbtiqknH — BrilliantBad&Boujee (@LOfficielEbony) August 2, 2019

my grandpaw showed up at 5:30 in the morning and my surgery wasnt scheduled until 7 am. my and my mom got there at 6:30. he was worried the whole time and kept asking the dr questions before i went in. this my bestfriend🥺💖 pic.twitter.com/HEOTYvad2h — sky🌻 (@_smhebert) August 2, 2019

I’ve never met neither one of mine as well and I’m missing that love from a grandfather every girl needs .. pic.twitter.com/Q2s8annTJB — Kagome Higurashi (@MizukiJay) August 2, 2019

I don’t know you, this popped up on my timeline, but cherish that man. My grandfather passed and he is still the most important man that ever entered my life. The love of your pa is unlike any other. What a gift. Oh and, feel better. — MhaireAnn Suil (@mhaireannsuil) August 2, 2019

This is the kind of Love that makes the heart melt and we need to have more of such posts in Social media which is largely filled with everything else but Love :)

God Bless your adorable Grandparents and u will get well soon with this kind of magical vibe around you 💖😅💖 — Diya❣️ (@DiyaMenon6) August 2, 2019

you realize he’s officially the internet’s grandad right? pic.twitter.com/xdQN0hxxqI — Tiffany G (@emporiahh) August 2, 2019

As the video went viral, she shared more photos and videos of her granddad and the Internet loved it.

he also worships my nan and is her personal photographer, what more could a woman want in life ????? pic.twitter.com/NWc8lHMBg7 — Ayla Winter-White (@aylawinter_) August 1, 2019