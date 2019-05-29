Toggle Menu
Watch: Toddler hears a violin for the first time and it’s adorablehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/adorable-video-of-a-11-month-old-toddler-hearing-a-violin-for-the-first-time-is-going-viral-5754216/

Watch: Toddler hears a violin for the first time and it’s adorable

New York's Rachel Griffin was attending a music class for babies and children, when her 11-month-old boy Thomas, mesmerised by the soulful rendition marched forward towards the musician.

cute baby videos, baby reacts to violin, baby reaction hearing violin, baby and music, viral videos, indian express,
The adorable video is melting hearts online.

A video of a toddler’s adorable reaction when he listens to the violin for the first time is melting hearts online. New York’s Rachel Griffin was attending a music class for babies and children, when her 11-month-old boy Thomas, mesmerised by the soulful rendition of the musical instrument, ran towards the musician. And before anyone could anticipate, the little one was hugging the violinist’s legs and sitting at her feet, happily enjoying the rest of the performance.

The moment captured by the mother, a music teacher herself, has struck a chord with millions of people online.

ALSO READ | Police constable converts his lathi into flute; video goes viral

If you’re having a bad day, this video will surely bring a smile.

Many commented on the video and shared their thoughts, with some urging his parents to give him a violin. His mother thanking people online said they will surely get music lessons when he grows up a little.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Former Zimbabwe Test cricketer wows judges with his performance on The Voice Australia
2 As #JCBKiKhudayi continues to trend, MS Dhoni fans are having the last laugh!
3 ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni's amazing knock against Bangladesh kicks off meme-fest online