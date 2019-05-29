Watch: Toddler hears a violin for the first time and it’s adorable

A video of a toddler’s adorable reaction when he listens to the violin for the first time is melting hearts online. New York’s Rachel Griffin was attending a music class for babies and children, when her 11-month-old boy Thomas, mesmerised by the soulful rendition of the musical instrument, ran towards the musician. And before anyone could anticipate, the little one was hugging the violinist’s legs and sitting at her feet, happily enjoying the rest of the performance.

Advertising

The moment captured by the mother, a music teacher herself, has struck a chord with millions of people online.

ALSO READ | Police constable converts his lathi into flute; video goes viral

If you’re having a bad day, this video will surely bring a smile.

Many commented on the video and shared their thoughts, with some urging his parents to give him a violin. His mother thanking people online said they will surely get music lessons when he grows up a little.

Precious little one. Baby steps for future virtuoso. — Martha Hutson (@marthahutson) March 29, 2019

The hug at the end is just the sweetest purest love oh my gosh — Lizzie Keiper (@lizziekeiper) March 29, 2019

A real pick me up. Him hugging her legs was the icing on the cake. Thanks for posting. — these sounds fall into my mind (@pxlsicle) March 29, 2019

My heart exploded with feels. He knew he wanted to show her that he loved it but didn’t have the words… the hug said it all — And So On (@Ndso4th) March 29, 2019

Every minute that that violinist spent practicing in her whole life just paid off … — Lin in Ohio (@lininohio) March 29, 2019

I implore all parents to expose their kids to live music as often as they can. This is so great, A+ parenting — carrie (@saynepsycho) March 29, 2019

If there’s a better way to show “I AM LOVING THIS” then let me know. https://t.co/rN2RYBFQdJ — Ujval Nanavati (@cynical_ujval) May 29, 2019