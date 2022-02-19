scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 19, 2022
This adorable banter between a toddler and her grandfather is melting hearts online

In an adorable clip doing rounds on the internet, a baby girl is seen trying to climb up the stairs, in presence of an attentive grandfather, who tries to stop her in a playful manner.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 19, 2022 5:29:35 pm
The sweet interaction is reminding many users about their own childhood days.

Experiences with grandparents are the fondest memories for most people while growing up. Highlighting that precious bond, a video of a toddler having an ‘argument’ with her grandfather is melting hearts online.

In an adorable clip doing rounds on the internet, a baby girl is seen trying to climb up the stairs, in presence of an attentive grandfather, who tries to stop her in a playful manner. However, the excited tiny tot clearly does not want to listen to her grandfather.

However, it was the delightful interaction, more like a playful ‘argument’ between the man and the kid that is warming hearts online. “Main bola na nahi jana (I told you not to go),” the man is heard saying, to which the little one retorts by imitating him in the best possible way.

Watch the video here:

And although the man tries to stop her saying, “Agar gir gayi toh (what if you fall down),” she cutely climbs another step to see how the others react.

Although they continue to have fun “bickering” with one another, other family members behind the camera burst out laughing as the man is heard saying, “Larte larte dekho panch seedhi chadd gayi (While fighting she climbed up five steps).”

The sweet banter between the grandchild and the grandparent left netizens in splits who couldn’t get enough of her cuteness. “The pause she is taking on every step to look back and inform him is soooo cute,” one user said in the comments. Another observed, “She knows that she is safe as they are watching over, hence can confidently climb higher.”

