Wednesday, March 09, 2022
‘Acting squirrelly’: Cops on patrol duty pull over truck, get attacked by pet squirrel

The video of the ‘attack’ was shared on the Facebook page of Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 9, 2022 7:25:50 pm
Cops attacked by a squirrel, viral video pet squirrel attacks cops, Pet squirrel attacks cop as they arrest owner, Indian ExpressIn the caption, the Sheriff's Office informed people that “neither LPSO deputies nor squirrels were harmed” and “the squirrel was returned to its cage”.

On March 1, 2022, the officers of Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office in America met with an unusual and fierce attacker as they were making an arrest: a pet squirrel. 

The “attack” happened when the officers on duty pulled over an unidentified truck for suspected violation of laws. As they went to inspect the vehicle, a large pet squirrel jumped on one of the deputies and began clawing on his shoulders and back. 

ALSO READ |‘The beautiful little giant’: Malabar giant squirrel leaps, climbs trees. Watch

The video of the incident was shared on the Facebook page of Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. In the brief 30-second video one can see the attacked officer frantically running in circles, while his colleague tries to swat away the squirrel. The footage appears to have been recorded on a surveillance camera. 

In the caption, the Sheriff’s Office informed people that “neither LPSO deputies nor squirrels were harmed” and “the squirrel was returned to its cage”. 

The video has been seen more than 35,000 times. Many people found the incident amusing. “I’m going to hell for laughing so hard”, a Facebook user commented, while another person remarked, “I would pay good money to hear the real audio”. 

Earlier in December last year, a squirrel named “Stripe” gained notoriety after he attacked more than 17 people without provocation in the Buckley neighbourhood of North Wales in the United Kingdom. The small rodent, named after an antagonist from the movie Gremlins, left many bruised, bitten, and in need of tetanus jabs before it was caught by a 65-year-old elderly lady. 

