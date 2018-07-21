Acrobat’s blindfolded trapeze act goes wrong; falls during the performance

Even though the blindfold act failed, the duo qualified for the next round. (Source: America’s Got Talent/YouTube) Even though the blindfold act failed, the duo qualified for the next round. (Source: America’s Got Talent/YouTube)

Scared of heights or fire? Then these dangerous stunts performed by an acrobatic duo will take your breath away. Featured on television show America’s Got Talent, a married couple from Utah took the stage to amaze the judges with their performance. However, all did not go as planned, when the blindfold act came into play. Hanging upside down, Tyce was supposed to catch wife Mary, unfortunately, he was not able to do so and she slipped through his grip.

ALSO READ | Muslim cleric arrested for slapping woman lawyer during triple talaq debate on live TV

The accident left everyone including the judges stunned, with many worried about Mary’s wellbeing. However, thanks to the safety net, the lady was fine. She even went requested the judges if the duo couple performs the blindfold trick again.

Watch the video here:

Even though the performance was cut short due to the fall, the duo moved on to the next round.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd