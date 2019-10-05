Watch: Is this the ‘best Indian commentator ever’? Abhay Deol thinks so

Sometimes, the best part about watching a match is not about the play but the commentary of it. In one instance, desi users on the Internet have found the “best Indian commentator ever”, who many are claiming even deserves an Oscar. The commentator has left netizens in splits with his hilarious account of what happened when a footballer dived in to save a goal for his team but ended up hurting himself in the groin area instead.

In the viral video, the commentator describes how the player tried to save the ball but ended up hurting himself as he collided painfully with a goalpost. The rib-tickling commentary has left netizens ROFL-ing and even actor Abhay Deol couldn’t help but share it online.

“OMFG 🤣🤣🤣! If only there was an Oscar for best commentary! #lol” the Dev D actor wrote in the caption while sharing the funny clip on his Instagram.

The video is going viral across social media sites and has left many laughing out loud.

In case you’re wondering who is this player crunching pain, it’s defender Ashutosh Mehta. The incident took place in October 2018 during an Indian Super League (ISL) game between Goa and Pune FC, where Mehta’s intervention denied Goa’s striker Coro a hat-trick.

Here’s the actual commentary from the match, where the real commentator too couldn’t suppress an “ouch” when Mehta hit the goal post.