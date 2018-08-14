Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Abhay Deol shares ‘Shashi Kapoor’s #KikiChallenge’ from film Shaan

On his official Instagram account, the 42-year-old actor shared an edited video of the popular track 'Jaanu meri jaan' from the movie Shaan. "Don’t know why the world is going crazy over the kiki challenge now, Hindi cinema (before “Bollywood”) did it ages ago! #kikichallenge," he wrote.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 14, 2018 6:16:53 pm
kiki challenge, drake, in my feelings, keke challenge, keke do you love me, kiki challenge memes, kiki challenge jokes, indian express, funny news Abhay Deol shares the latest rip-off of the Kiki Challenge stating that the trend was started by the Indian cinema. (Source: 0AzgarKhan0/YouTube)
Bollywood actor Abhay Deol thinks #KikiChallenge, the viral dance challenge which makes people jump out from their vehicle and dance to Drake’s latest track ‘In My Feelings’, originated in India. On his official Instagram account, the 42-year-old actor shared an edited video of the popular track ‘Jaanu meri jaan’ from the movie Shaan.

Don’t know why the world is going crazy over the kiki challenge now, Hindi cinema (before “Bollywood”) did it ages ago! #kikichallenge,” he wrote.

Watch the video here:

Not watched the original video? Check it out here:

What do you think about the #kikichallenge? Tell us in the comments section below.

