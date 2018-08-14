Abhay Deol shares ‘Shashi Kapoor’s #KikiChallenge’ from film Shaan

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol thinks #KikiChallenge, the viral dance challenge which makes people jump out from their vehicle and dance to Drake’s latest track ‘In My Feelings’, originated in India. On his official Instagram account, the 42-year-old actor shared an edited video of the popular track ‘Jaanu meri jaan’ from the movie Shaan.
“Don’t know why the world is going crazy over the kiki challenge now, Hindi cinema (before “Bollywood”) did it ages ago! #kikichallenge,” he wrote.
Not watched the original video? Check it out here:
