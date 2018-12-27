Watch: ‘Aankh Marey’ craze reaches New York, Bollywood fans dance at Times Square to Simmba song

As Raveer Singh starrer Simmba is about to hit the screens, it is the song ‘Aankh Marey’ that is breaking charts and getting people to groove to its peppy beats. And if you thought that it’s just desi people who have discovered their love for this new version of the old song featuring Sara Ali Khan, then you’re highly mistaken. In fact, now Bollywood fans around the globe have been going gaga and some of them in the US danced their heart out at Times Square, New York!

Yes, in a flash mob, dancers of Bollywood Axion NYC got together in the iconic place and re-acted the whole song and surprised passersby with their quirky steps and enthusiasm. The video was also shared by Reliance Entertainment on social media and garnered a lot of attention online.

Take a look at their performance here:

Did you like it?