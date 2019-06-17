Mariah Carey sympathises with woman who asked for singer on cake, but gets Marie Curie

Toggle Menu
A UK-based woman was asked what she wanted on her birthday cake, and said she wanted a Mariah Carey-themed one. That's not what she got.

The woman was astounded after her demand for a Mariah Carey-themed birthday cake was misunderstood.

Mistakes are bound to happen. But this one got the attention of Grammy Award-winning singer Mariah Carey.

A UK-based woman was asked what she wanted on her birthday cake, and said she wanted a Mariah Carey-themed one. But her request was misunderstood and the finished product had the face of Nobel prize winning scientist Marie Curie. The cake was edible, but it didn’t meet the woman’s expectations.

The funny blunder came to people’s attention after the woman’s cousin – author Harriet Lye – tweeted about it.

It also caught the attention of Carey who also saw the funny side of it. She tweeted:

People were amused with the misunderstanding and the singer’s response to it:

