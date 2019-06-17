Mariah Carey sympathises with woman who asked for singer on cake, but gets Marie Curie

Mistakes are bound to happen. But this one got the attention of Grammy Award-winning singer Mariah Carey.

A UK-based woman was asked what she wanted on her birthday cake, and said she wanted a Mariah Carey-themed one. But her request was misunderstood and the finished product had the face of Nobel prize winning scientist Marie Curie. The cake was edible, but it didn’t meet the woman’s expectations.

The funny blunder came to people’s attention after the woman’s cousin – author Harriet Lye – tweeted about it.

My cousin in England told her colleagues she wanted a Mariah Carey birthday cake. They misunderstood, and is the cake they made her instead. It’s Marie Curie, looking very festive. pic.twitter.com/LMHJnMATqD — Harriet Alida Lye (@harrietalida) June 14, 2019

It also caught the attention of Carey who also saw the funny side of it. She tweeted:

This could’ve been me if only I hadn’t failed remedial math 🤦‍♀️ happy birthday Siobhan!! 😘 https://t.co/Ffz69lTRkc — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 15, 2019

People were amused with the misunderstanding and the singer’s response to it:

