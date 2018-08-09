A Turkish KBC contestant used two lifelines to answer ‘Where is Great Wall of China’

Su Ayhan’s video has gone viral on Chinese social media platforms too. (Source: Kim Milyoner Olmak İster/ Youtube) Su Ayhan’s video has gone viral on Chinese social media platforms too. (Source: Kim Milyoner Olmak İster/ Youtube)

A young woman has become the butt of many jokes in Turkey after failing to answer a simple question: ‘Where is Great Wall of China?’. Su Ayhan, a 26-year-old student, was on the Turkish version of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ called ‘Kim Milyoner Olmak İster?’ (Who wants to be a millionaire), when she was presented with the question in the third round.

The economics graduate from Istanbul, who was stumped by the question, first she asked for an audience poll. Unfortunately for her, just 51 per cent of the audience were certain it was in China. She then called a friend who was better informed and helped her with the right answer. Wondering if she answered the question correctly? Watch the video here:

“I could use my lifelines whenever I wanted,” Ayhan was quoted as saying in a Hurriyet Daily News report.

