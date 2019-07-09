Viral Video: Australian professors react to IIT entrance exam papers

Every year, lakhs of Indian students aspiring to become engineers give the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) hoping to secure a seat at an Indian Institute of Technology. And a new YouTube video highlights just how difficult it is even for professors of the subjects.

YouTuber Tibees had some professors at the University of Melbourne in Australia take a look at the JEE question papers and asked them their opinions on the questions asked. The video shows various professors, and even two ex-IIT students, talking about their impressions about the questions and the difficulty of the exam.

Commenting on the difficulty of the exam, chemist Dr James Hutchison wittily remarked, “I’d probably, you know, leave the exam room crying if I was in year 12 and I had to do this. Yeah, good luck, good luck.”

When asked whether the exam prepares IIT aspirants for the future, Computer scientist Udaya Parampalli said, “Definitely this will set up basically like a background, a baseline so you could imagine that all the IIT students who would have come, they would have firmed up the fundamentals.”

But is the examination an ideal method of selection?

Mathematician Barry Hughes said that he “believes that using the exam the way it’s used isn’t selecting very bright students for the engineering colleges”.

He pointed out there was the “ugly question of coaching and unequal access to resources.”

“We all know that in any educational system if you go to a good school, well resourced, with the best teachers and so on like that, you expect a better outcome. That’s ultimately the main justification for spending money on education as a society, that if you work harder at it you produce better results. But with these race-against-the-clock-style examinations, there’s a trade-off between the student’s ability in the subject, natural intelligence, and their having been trained to deal with examinations of this type,” he said.

Watch the full video: