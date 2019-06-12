Bhel or jhalmuri? Video of British man making snack outside World Cup venue goes viral

Advertising

People attending the World Cup match between India and Australia at the Oval on Sunday were surprised to find a British man with a stall making what looked like jhalmuri. A video of the man has since gone viral on social media with Indians debating what exactly he’s making.

Indian fans visiting the stadium were excited about the funky makeshift stall set up by the man outside the venue of India’s second World Cup game, and were thrilled about seeing the Indian dish being sold in England.

The video of the man mixing puffed rice with freshly cut veggies like cucumber, tomato, chillies along with a dollop of tamarind chutney and serving the mixture in paper cones, has people hooked. The video garnered a lot of attention on Twitter – with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan also tweeting about it – and also went viral on WhatsApp.

As the person who shot the video asks the vendor if he learnt to make the dish in India, the man replies in the affirmative. “Where did you learn that — in India?” the person filming the clip is heard saying. With a wide grin, the man replies, “From Kolkata…I learnt it from the masters.”

As the footage went viral, as there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the #OvelBhel guy. However, Indians have been debating whether it is bhel puri that he’s making. Many rightly pointed out it that it would be jhalmuri, a variant of the snack easily available in Kolkata.

Incidentally, the stall run by the man is called the Jhalmuri Express and its owner, Angus Denoon, is quite famous in the UK. He is a regular at many food festivals and is often credited for popularising the simple Bengali snack in the UK.

Here’s how people reacted to the video online.

bhery bhel done 🤣 https://t.co/xMNpRT8ZCe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 11, 2019

This is what reverse globalisation looks like 😁 https://t.co/G4USlOqiyN — Aniket Rai (@dalchiniwarrior) June 12, 2019

Let me quibble. Is this Bhel or jhal muri? Methinks the latter. https://t.co/36kNN9lhNW — SANJAY HEGDE (@sanjayuvacha) June 11, 2019

Why is everyone retweeting this as #Bhel? Looks like #JhalMoori and the guy says he picked it up in #Kolkata where Bhel vendors are outnumbered by Jhal Moori ones. https://t.co/doAnU8kBUr — Pallab De (@indyan) June 11, 2019

Not Bhel Puri. It’s Jhal Muri. Bengali variant of Bhel Puri. There was a documentary on this Bhel Puri wala on discovery.

It also consists of fresh dessicated coconut. — Subodh Mohan Adarkar (@RottenOnly) June 11, 2019

