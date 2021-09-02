scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Must Read

‘Protect him at all cost’: 90-yr-old buys buns for his young neighbour to battle Monday blues

Sharing a video on TikTok, the young medical student explained that the man used to go to the grocery store at 8 am earlier, but now makes it a point to go around 6 am in order to bring the buns to her, before she leaves for class.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 2, 2021 6:34:34 pm
old neighbour bring in food for girl, med student surprised with food by neighbour, old man brings in buns for med student, viral videos, good news, indian expressThe sweet gesture by the senior man reminded many about their own grandparents taking care of them.

Small acts of kindness can make all the difference, and one elderly man’s thoughtful gesture towards his young neighbour has left many netizens rather touched. As a sweet morning ritual to kickstart each week, the old man hands over a special bun to a young medical student, and now the video of him of him doing so has left people moved.

While most may find it hard to fight Monday blues, Dina Mehmedović’s 90-year-old neighbour helps her  start the week on a wholesome note, by getting her sticky buns. Sharing a video on TikTok, the young medical student explained that the man used to go to the grocery store at 8 am earlier, but now makes it a point to go around 6 am in order to bring back the buns to her, before she leaves for her class.

ALSO READ |Taimoor, Rahul and a brown wallet: A Bollywood-style chase in London that has Twitter hooked

In the video, viewers can see the man handing out a box to her with a heartwarming smile. “There you are! I was waiting for my sticky buns!” she is heard saying in the clip, and thanks him for the treats. “Okie dokie!” the man says before waving goodbye to her.

“Every. Single. Monday. I don’t deserve him,” she wrote on TikTok sharing the clip. She posted the video on her Twitter profile as well, where she said: “I don’t deserve this angel of a human”.

Moved by their interactions, many users also started to share their own stories while others felt she is very lucky to know someone like him. Responding to all comments, she joked: “I know god has a funny sense of humor cuz I really prayed for a thoughtful man in my life & god sent me a 90 year old neighbour.”

Here’s how netizens reacted to the video:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 02: Latest News

Advertisement