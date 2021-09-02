‘Protect him at all cost’: 90-yr-old buys buns for his young neighbour to battle Monday blues

Small acts of kindness can make all the difference, and one elderly man’s thoughtful gesture towards his young neighbour has left many netizens rather touched. As a sweet morning ritual to kickstart each week, the old man hands over a special bun to a young medical student, and now the video of him of him doing so has left people moved.

While most may find it hard to fight Monday blues, Dina Mehmedović’s 90-year-old neighbour helps her start the week on a wholesome note, by getting her sticky buns. Sharing a video on TikTok, the young medical student explained that the man used to go to the grocery store at 8 am earlier, but now makes it a point to go around 6 am in order to bring back the buns to her, before she leaves for her class.

In the video, viewers can see the man handing out a box to her with a heartwarming smile. “There you are! I was waiting for my sticky buns!” she is heard saying in the clip, and thanks him for the treats. “Okie dokie!” the man says before waving goodbye to her.

“Every. Single. Monday. I don’t deserve him,” she wrote on TikTok sharing the clip. She posted the video on her Twitter profile as well, where she said: “I don’t deserve this angel of a human”.

my neighbor used to go to the grocery store at 8 and now goes at 6 am to make it back home before 7:30 so I can have sticky buns before I leave for class every Monday. I don’t deserve this angel of a human 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/8agn21Ks0S — dM (@dddiiinaaa) August 30, 2021

Moved by their interactions, many users also started to share their own stories while others felt she is very lucky to know someone like him. Responding to all comments, she joked: “I know god has a funny sense of humor cuz I really prayed for a thoughtful man in my life & god sent me a 90 year old neighbour.”

I know god has a funny sense of humor cuz I rlly prayed for a thoughtful man in my life & god sent me a 90 year old neighbor 😂😂😂✋🏼❤️ — dM (@dddiiinaaa) August 31, 2021

Here’s how netizens reacted to the video:

an actual saint 🥺🥺 — Sean (@BaconPiKidAsian) September 2, 2021

I knowww and the fact that he don’t even stay to chat, like just drops the food off and carries on melts my heart😂 — Neek (@babyltaly) September 2, 2021

He is so sweet 🥺🥺🥺 surprise him with a little gift — Janie (@_Janiee) September 1, 2021

& you better be sending dinner plates his way whenever you have leftovers n checking on him multiple times weekly — Jrex (@jv7605) September 1, 2021

Please protect this man at all cost😭🙏 https://t.co/NIa6JcNL5X — Panos George Tsantiotis (@tpanos_91) September 2, 2021

🥺🥺🥺❤️ just like my grandpa makes coffee every days & still tells me he made enough just in case i want coffee milk like old days …. literally everyday ❤️ https://t.co/jZV5Pc5hmK — kel💜 (@kelseydwan) September 1, 2021

I’d cry. I hope she does something nice for him in return 😫😫🤍🤍🤍🤍 https://t.co/BDwicLauxk — Jasminealabri 🤎 (@jasminealabri) September 1, 2021

The is the purest form of love https://t.co/62rYCFQ2Wh — QUEEN👑 (@VirgoR117) September 1, 2021

My old neighbor was just like this, I adored her so much https://t.co/hSKneODors — Dari (@dariannii) September 1, 2021

this is so sweet, i’m thinking of my favourite patient at my old job. he’d get me my fav chocolates every week then started getting me a bouquet of flowers & fruit. he calls me his angel and says he’s teaching me not to settle for a man that doesn’t go out of his way for me. 🥺😭 https://t.co/P3wrFEWZGy — honey butter 🍯 (@medinathehuman) September 1, 2021