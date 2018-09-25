85-year-old Geoff Oliver sets new world records during 24-hour race

Geoff Oliver of Hinckley Running Club set a new record in Tooting by running over 77 miles during the annual Tooting 24 race in south London. (Source: Twitter) Geoff Oliver of Hinckley Running Club set a new record in Tooting by running over 77 miles during the annual Tooting 24 race in south London. (Source: Twitter)

When it comes to sports and athletics, many of us feel too old to take part. However, an 85-year-old-year-old man has managed to break a world record for the greatest distance covered over 24-hours for his age group. According to The Guardian, Geoff Oliver of Hinckley Running Club set a new record in Tooting by running over 77 miles during the annual Tooting 24 race in south London.

A video of the veteran runner was shared by a BBC journalist Sophie Raworth. She tweeted, “This is Geoff Oliver. He’s 85. He’s been going round and round this track for almost 24 hours and has covered more than 70 miles – a world record. #tooting24.

This is Geoff Oliver. He’s 85. He’s been going round and round this track for almost 24 hours and has covered more than 70 miles – a world record. #tooting24 pic.twitter.com/gxzgWmLmFX — sophieraworth (@sophieraworth) September 23, 2018

According to a Eurosport report, Oliver, who began running competitively in his 50s, set his first world record when he was 65-years-old. In 2009, he broke four national and two world records at a single event — Self-Transcendence 24-Hour Race — at the south London venue.

