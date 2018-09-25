Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

85-year-old Geoff Oliver sets new world records during 24-hour race

Geoff Oliver of Hinckley Running Club set a new record in Tooting by running over 77 miles during the annual Tooting 24 race in south London. Oliver, who began running competitively in his 50s, set his first world record when he was 65-years-old.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 25, 2018 7:31:39 pm
Geoff Oliver , 85-year-old runner sets new world records during 24 hour race, 85 sets new world record, new world record, world record, Geoff Oliver of Hinckley Running Club set a new record in Tooting by running over 77 miles during the annual Tooting 24 race in south London. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

When it comes to sports and athletics, many of us feel too old to take part. However, an 85-year-old-year-old man has managed to break a world record for the greatest distance covered over 24-hours for his age group. According to The Guardian, Geoff Oliver of Hinckley Running Club set a new record in Tooting by running over 77 miles during the annual Tooting 24 race in south London.

ALSO READ | India’s 102-year-old female athlete wins gold medal at World Masters Athletics Championships; Twitterati cheer

A video of the veteran runner was shared by a BBC journalist Sophie Raworth. She tweeted, “This is Geoff Oliver. He’s 85. He’s been going round and round this track for almost 24 hours and has covered more than 70 miles – a world record. #tooting24.

Watch the video here:

According to a Eurosport report, Oliver, who began running competitively in his 50s, set his first world record when he was 65-years-old. In 2009, he broke four national and two world records at a single event — Self-Transcendence 24-Hour Race — at the south London venue.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How Alex Jones of Infowars built his Tangy Tangerine-fueled empire
Watch Now
How Alex Jones of Infowars built his Tangy Tangerine-fueled empire
Buzzing Now
Advertisement