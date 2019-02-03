Watch: 72-year-old nails Mayweather workout, proves age is just a number

Toggle Menu
A video of a 72-year-old woman doing the Mayweather workout has gone viral on social media. In the one-minute clip, Lauren can be seen nailing the exercise leaving many stunned.

For over a minute, Lauren continued to do the Mayweather workout, which has inspired many to be fit like her.

Getting too old to work out? This video of a 72-year-old lady nailing the Mayweather workout may change your mind. Shared on Facebook by 901 Physical Therapy, the video features Lauren, a septuagenarian who goes on to do the exercise for almost a minute. “I showed Lauren these Mayweathers for the first time today. She is all natural! Let me see that birth certificate! There is no way you are 72!” read the caption on the post.

With over 90 thousand shares, the lady in the video has managed to inspire many to be like her. “A 70-year-old got better form and stamina than me. I aspire to become like her,” read a comment on the viral post. Wondering what we are talking about? Watch the video here:

