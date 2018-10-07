Follow Us:
Sunday, October 07, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

WATCH: 7-year-old leopard rescued from drowning in a 30 feet well in Maharashtra

A short video of the rescue operation was posted on the YouTube channel of Wildlife SOS. In the 2.08-minute clip, the leopard can be seen sitting on a wooden ladder, preventing itself from drowning.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 7, 2018 3:02:51 pm

leopard, leopard rescue, leopard rescue Maharashtra, female leopard rescued viral video, leopard rescue Maharashtra video In the 2.08-minute clip, the leopard can be seen sitting on a wooden ladder, preventing itself from drowning. (Source: Wildlife SOS/YouTube)

Related News

A female leopard escaped a near-death situation after it was rescued from a well at Yadavwadi village in Otur, Maharashtra. The seven-year-old was spotted in a 30 foot deep after which a team of Wildlife SOS and Forest Department got together to rescue the wildcat.

A short video of the rescue operation was posted on YouTube on the wildlife channel. In the 2.08-minute clip, the leopard can be seen sitting on a wooden ladder, preventing itself from drowning. On the surface, above the well, both the teams can be seen preparing a cage for the animal. With the help of ropes, the cage is then lowered into the well towards the leopard.

Watch the video here:

HOT DEALS

It is amazing to note how the leopard, without any hesitation, leaped inside the cage.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement