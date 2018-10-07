WATCH: 7-year-old leopard rescued from drowning in a 30 feet well in Maharashtra

A female leopard escaped a near-death situation after it was rescued from a well at Yadavwadi village in Otur, Maharashtra. The seven-year-old was spotted in a 30 foot deep after which a team of Wildlife SOS and Forest Department got together to rescue the wildcat.
A short video of the rescue operation was posted on YouTube on the wildlife channel. In the 2.08-minute clip, the leopard can be seen sitting on a wooden ladder, preventing itself from drowning. On the surface, above the well, both the teams can be seen preparing a cage for the animal. With the help of ropes, the cage is then lowered into the well towards the leopard.
Watch the video here:
It is amazing to note how the leopard, without any hesitation, leaped inside the cage.
