Monday, October 08, 2018
7 iconic 90’s TV commercials that will take you down the memory lane

Whether it was the popular Amul ”Doodh Doodh” ad jingle that left the 90s kids humming and dancing to the tune or the Dhara 'jalebi' commercial that left people emotional. Check out these seven 90s commercials.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 8, 2018 2:16:54 pm

90s commercial, 90s popular commercia, famous 90s commercia, 90s advisement, award winning ads, viral video, indian express, indian express news Do you remember this boy from the famous Dhara ‘jalebi’ commercial? (Source: NK/YouTube)

For most people who grew up in the 90s, Doordarshan was the only channel for news and entertainment. Along with the channel’s logo and limited programs it offered, the commercials too managed to catch people’s attention. With their catchy jingles, those advertisements have continued to remain in the memory of many.

Whether it was the popular Amul ”Doodh Doodh” ad jingle that left the 90s kids humming and dancing to the tune or the Dhara ‘jalebi’ commercial that left people emotional. Here is a list of seven iconic Indian ads that will take you further down the memory lane to the commercials that almost every 90s Indian kid grew up watching.

Action Ka School Time

 

Amul Doodh Hai Wonderful

 

Dhara Jalebi Commercial

Cadbury Dairy Milk Commerical

 

Zandu Balm ‘Peeda hari‘ Balm

 

Lijjat’s Popular “Karram Kurram”

Sundrop Oil Healthy Oil for Healthy People

