Watch: 2-yr-old makes sister blow out candles on her birthday to cheer her up

Having a sibling is a great gift. They are your first friends and partner in crime and can also turn into a saviour when required, someone you can rely on, as they always have got your back. And just as you can depend on them to cheer you up if upset, a little girl did the same for her sister.

In a video that is melting hearts online, a little one who was celebrating her second birthday threw the spotlight on her elder sister, a toddler herself but allowing her to blow the candles on the birthday cake! The adorable video shows, the older one visibly upset and crying, so to bring a smile on her sister’s face, the birthday girl is asking her elder sister to blow the candles along with her!

The heartwarming gesture left many people surprised online seeing the generosity of the younger one at such a tender age.

my little cousin turned 2 yesterday but her older sister was crying so she made her sister blow out the candles to feel better🥺 pic.twitter.com/vAOwueJBo8 — vivian ! (@uwuvivian) May 14, 2019

Many on the micro-blogging site lauded and noted how rare it is to see such a thoughtful person at this age, and how she is not thinking just for herself but everyone around her. The little one’s video got 90,553 retweets and 260,491 likes at the time of writing. Seen that she is emotionally aware of the surroundings, people are showering her all the love she deserves.

To be that emotionally aware at that age is so amazing ❤️ https://t.co/V4aL5VRa4g — Silas Onmbayugh (@onsylas) May 16, 2019

I’m really crying over this video omg https://t.co/FP9Xi9HFJk — leslie¹²⁷ misses nct (@luvcIub) May 16, 2019

Why is she the cutest thing I’ve ever seen 😩😍 https://t.co/IOtnLCQJpK — 🍯 (@Melodicalhoney) May 16, 2019

Damn sis gave away her birthday wish. If Madi were crying on my birthday I’d tell her to shut up Bc it’s my day. https://t.co/cc5cqlAryI — Tayeezus (@taywoodward_) May 16, 2019

She’s so adorable i can’t take it😭 https://t.co/h8RllCGkQr — milooo (@galinfantasy) May 16, 2019

My heeeart- do you understand the levels of genuine compassion and empathy😍 https://t.co/JpHcaeuy9I — 𝟙 𝕚𝕟 𝟙𝟜,𝟘𝟘𝟘,𝟞𝟘𝟝 (@LilMamaLeii) May 16, 2019

And she clapped after her sister blow out the candles😍😍😍 https://t.co/6qcqIWr1vI — FITRI MUTHOMAINNAH (@toelatoel) May 16, 2019

the Heineken box prop and the bowl cuts! if that doesn’t scream Vietnamese culture lmao. so cute 💞 https://t.co/LBVOAOeun5 — Chauni (@chauni_) May 14, 2019

“I love you 3000 sis” pic.twitter.com/vki9drLZBR — Lunatic Joker (@rafirul_rahim) May 14, 2019

this is so pure omg 😭 https://t.co/S1G37wzvD9 — Mads (@madsmacalintal) May 14, 2019

The way she kept looking at her sister and the way she smiled waiting for her to blow out the candles omg and she’s only two bro i have faith in humanity again — ᵢ ₗᵢᵥₑ ₛₒ ᵢ ₗₒᵥₑ ✈️ ᵂᵉᵐᵇˡᵉʸ (@_ggukie) May 14, 2019

This is the most adorable video I’ve seen in a whole while. Shes so small yet she already understands and know how and went to comfort someone. Your little cousin is adorable😭😭😭 I dont want kids but this just made me think about it a little🥰💜 — Sol♡ freebies at Wembley D1/2📌💜 (@SolarChim_BTS) May 14, 2019