This 2-year-old can recite the names of all Indian state capitals; can you?

Do you know the capitals of all states? (Source: ANI/Twitter) Do you know the capitals of all states? (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Two-year-old Amayra Gulati from Panchkula, Haryana, has impressed many on social media after she recited the names of all Indian state capitals. A 1.13-minute video of the child, which was posted by ANI, shows the child correctly responding to her mother as she calls out the State.

While the child is able to respond promptly to all the state names, she at times messes up with the pronunciation. Many people on Twitter praised the girl for remembering all the capitals and some even confessed to not knowing them all.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH: 2-year-old Amayra Gulati, from Panchkula, who had set a world record by reciting names of all Indian states in 1 minute last month, recites names of all Indian state capitals. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/lJRX4t2aGP — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018

