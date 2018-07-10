This 2-year-old can recite the names of all Indian state capitals; can you?

Follow Us:
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 10, 2018 10:30:12 pm
2-year-old Panchkula recites states, Amayra Gulati recites indian states, all indian states in less than a minute, child viral video, child setting record video, indian express, indian express news Do you know the capitals of all states? (Source: ANI/Twitter)
Two-year-old Amayra Gulati from Panchkula, Haryana, has impressed many on social media after she recited the names of all Indian state capitals. A 1.13-minute video of the child, which was posted by ANI, shows the child correctly responding to her mother as she calls out the State.

While the child is able to respond promptly to all the state names, she at times messes up with the pronunciation. Many people on Twitter praised the girl for remembering all the capitals and some even confessed to not knowing them all.

Watch the  video here:

